.03 percentage points. That is all that separated Leesa Unger from Anna Marie Rosen in the race for the fourth and final spot on the Frankfort City Commission.
That result held on Thursday, when Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock performed a recanvass at Rosen’s request at the Franklin County Election Headquarters next to City Hall on West Second Street. It started with the official results of Unger up eight votes, 4,252 to Rosen’s 4,244, and ended exactly the same.
The only campaign representative at the recanvass was Ann Wingrove, treasurer for Rosen’s campaign.
The recanvass process entails rechecking all vote totals against the figures sent to the State Board of Elections. Hancock read the vote totals for commission candidates from each machine, as well as each voting method, aloud to Wingrove and two county workers.
Pens worked quickly to document Hancock’s reading of the results aloud. At the end, the talliers on the clerk’s staff clicked their calculators to add up their counts.
Wingrove did not tally up her numbers on the spot, saying that she would send them to Rosen — but staff present performed the recanvass both that morning and before the official time on Thursday. The results held.
That makes for seven straight recanvasses that have not changed the final result, according to Hancock.
The other commissioners-elect are incumbent Katrisha Waldridge, Kyle Thompson and Kelly May. Hancock said that while tallying the vote, he first thought that May would have been right there with Unger and Rosen fighting for the final two spots, but he later pulled away.
May, a business owner and the son of current Frankfort Mayor Bill May, ended with 161 more votes than Unger at 4,413. Next was Thompson with 4,753 and Waldridge with 5,497.
“At one time it was Kelly, Anna Marie and Leesa,” Hancock said. “All three of those were running tight.”
As votes were coming in for the mayor’s race, Hancock said that he knew it would be close.
Mayor-elect Layne Wilkerson defeated former Commissioner Tommy Haynes by just 113 votes, 5,858 (50.49%) to 5,745 (49.51%).
“I knew the mayor’s race was going to be tight,” Hancock said. “Every tape we read in the mayor’s race was either one over or one under.”
Hancock said that he did not notice any variance in local candidate preference between voting methods, but did say that Democrat turnout was much higher in mail voting. That held true across the nation.
Closing the book on an unusually lengthy election season, Hancock stressed that voters who appreciated having a variety of options — between mail-in, early in-person and Election Day — ought to let their state legislators know they want such options in the future.
“If you liked your method of voting, you need to start lobbying today to your House member and Senate member,” Hancock said. “They need to hear from you if that’s the way you intend to vote.”
