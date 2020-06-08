Vote

Three Frankfort organizations are hosting an online briefing to educate voters on absentee and in-person voting procedures for the June 23 primary election.

Together Frankfort, Focus On Race Relations (FORR) Frankfort and the Frankfort/Franklin County Chapter of the NAACP will hold a Just Vote! Zoom meeting on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Secretary of State Michael Adams and Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock will take part in the briefing. A question-and-answer session open to all participants will follow.

Preregistration is required at http://www.togetherfrankfort.org/register-for-june-11-zoom-meeting.html.

The event kicks off Together Frankfort’s “Get Out the Vote — Safely” campaign helping to inform voters of this year’s dual-option process while emphasizing the safety of ballot casters and poll workers. In Franklin County, those who vote in-person are required to wear face masks.

