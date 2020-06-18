With the pandemic restricting their personal campaigning, and finances keeping them off television, which would be inefficient anyway, the five Republican candidates for the 7th District state Senate seat have relied heavily on mail advertising to reach voters.
But the messages in the mail, from the candidates and those who support or oppose them, are not always indicative of issues that will face the senator elected in November to replace retiring Democrat Julian Carroll of Frankfort.
The latest example of that is a card mailed to registered Republicans by U.S. Term Limits, a group that wants the states to call a convention to propose an amendment to the U.S. Constitution limiting the terms of U.S. representatives and senators.
That would require resolutions from 34 states, and only three states have passed such resolutions. Some opponents of the idea argue that such a convention could not be limited to a single issue, thus making it even more unlikely.
But U.S. Term Limits presses on, trying to elect state legislators who would support such a convention or defeat candidates who oppose it. First, it mailed a card thanking state Senate candidates Katie Howard of Lawrenceburg and Calen Studler of Frankfort for supporting term limits.
More recently, it mailed a card targeting Cleaver “Kirk” Crawford of Lawrenceburg and Linda Thompson of Frankfort. The other candidate in the Republican primary, Adrienne Southworth of Lawrenceburg, has not been mentioned in the group’s mailers.
The latest mailer doesn’t expressly urge voters to oppose Thompson and Crawford, but asks them to email Cleaver (giving his address) and to call Thompson (giving her phone number) “and tell them ENOUGH is ENOUGH.”
The card features President Trump and his endorsement of term limits, in which he says he will push for them. So far, he has not.
But Trump is a major figure in advertising for the primary, as candidates try to align themselves with a president who has very high approval ratings among registered Republicans. Thompson’s ads use a picture of her with Trump, and a Studler mailer says he will “stand up and support the Trump agenda, not the Beshear agenda,” referring to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.
Asked by The Anderson News what grade he would give Beshear for handling the COVID-19 pandemic, Studler said a C, adding, “I don’t doubt the governor’s concern for the people and his intentions to protect the public.”
Only Southworth gave Beshear a worse grade, a D-minus, saying, “He took unconstitutional actions regarding churches, according to several judges.” The U.S. Supreme Court later approved of restrictions like those Beshear placed on mass gatherings without singling out churches.
Thompson gave Beshear an A, saying, “He handled the pandemic in a reassuring and decisive manner.” Crawford gave him a C-plus, saying, “His response was quick, but this has gone on far too long.” Howard said, “I give him an A for controlling the spread,” but a B-minus overall, saying he was “too heavy-handed in his approach to business.”
The candidates gave the General Assembly COVID-19 grades ranging from F (Crawford) to A (Howard, Studler and Thompson).
In answering questions from the Lawrenceburg newspaper and The State Journal, the candidates laid out more differences among themselves than they have in their advertising, which has emphasized hot-button social issues such as abortion (they’re against it) and guns (they oppose new restrictions).
Studler has campaigned on his support for a state constitutional amendment that would allow casino gambling. Thompson said she favors such an amendment but hasn’t mentioned it in her mailers. Crawford also favors casinos but says he doesn’t want one on “every corner.”
Howard and Southworth haven’t taken a stand on the issue. Howard says she wants to see “non-partisan research” before taking a stance, and Southworth says she would evaluate such proposals in light of “my basic principles of constitutionality, free markets, transparency, and accountability.”
Studler also endorsed legalized betting on sports, when asked how he would shore up state pensions. Crawford says he would do that by legalizing marijuana, and Thompson says there are “no good options.”
Again, Howard and Southworth took the least clear positions. Howard simply said she would fully fund pensions, while Southworth said she would pay down debt and “tighten up the leaks.”
Howard, Southworth and Studler support medicinal marijuana, while Thompson says it should undergo clinical trials to get approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Asked to name one area of spending that should be cut, Thompson and Studler said the focus needs to be on generating more revenue. Southworth targeted state administrative expenses in education, Howard called for eliminating odd-year elections, and Crawford said he would reduce welfare rolls with a financial literacy program.
Voting in the primary concludes Tuesday. The district is Anderson, Woodford, Franklin, Owen, Carroll and Gallatin counties. The state Senate primary is only for Republicans. State Rep. Joe Graviss of Versailles is unopposed for the Democratic nomination, and independent Ken Carroll will also be on the Nov. 3 ballot.
