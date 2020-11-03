President Donald Trumps top ally on Capitol Hill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, topped the ballot in Kentucky but not in Franklin County.

Democrat Amy McGrath, a retired Marine combat pilot, bested the incumbent by 1,055 votes. McGrath got 13,024 votes or 50% in Franklin County compared to McConnells 11,969 with 46%.

McConnell touted his leadership post and close ties to Trump as a political asset for Kentucky in seeking a seventh term. McGrath ran as a political outsider and supports term limits for senators. She has described McConnell’s decades-long Senate career as a symptom of what ails American politics.

With 120 of the state's 120 counties reporting, McConnell holds a strong lead with 1,222,746 votes or 58.2%. McGrath has earned 793,729 votes with 37.8%.

