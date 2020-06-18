Harry Carver
How old are you?
62
What is your occupation?
Realtor/Appraiser – Bluegrass Realty & Investments
What is your educational background?
B.A. Urban Affairs – Virginia Tech
Please list any elected office you’ve held before.
None
How would you work to improve race relations and diversity within the City of Frankfort?
The only way that we can improve race relations is by bringing people together. We must continue the work Ed Powe and others have begun with Focus on Race Relations, to have opportunities to interact and better understand each other, addressing those topics that folks have been reluctant or afraid to talk about.
Kentucky State and the city have to commit to working through those things that keep us from being a “college town” and make the university the major asset of the community that it should be.
What would you do to attract and retain businesses?
I will provide leadership that stands up and promotes Frankfort as a great place to live and do business. Let’s address point by point those things that make Frankfort less than business-friendly and move forward. We must work to streamline processes for building and developing (especially for infill development) without sacrificing what makes us special.
We need to work with the Frankfort Plant Board to ensure that our technology infrastructure is what it should be. In an economy largely built upon technology, entrepreneurs can start and grow their businesses in communities of their choosing. We can be that place.
What’s something you’ve learned about Frankfort throughout this campaign you didn’t already know?
I’m not sure that I’ve learned anything new as much as I’ve had reinforced what I already knew – that Frankfort is a great place to live, full of people who care and are in search of new leadership.
What is something The State Journal did not ask you about that you want to talk about?
The next commission will face many difficult decisions resulting from the economic conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. We cannot allow the polarization of our country to keep us from being successful. Compromise is not a bad word— we must be able to work together and act in a thoughtful, responsible way to ensure that Frankfort comes out of this stronger and better positioned to thrive and grow.
Who is your role model and why?
My role model is not a single person— it is all those people who volunteer and give back to their community. Frankfort would not be the place that it is without everyone who gives of their time to make our lives better.
Tim Childers
How old are you?
49, 50 on June 25
What is your occupation?
Retired, but ran a roofing company and I have many websites.
What is your educational background?
Attended Frankfort High School, Western Hills High School and Franklin County High School, but received a GED. Also attended some courses at Kentucky State University and University of Phoenix.
Please list any elected office you’ve held before.
None
How would you work to improve race relations and diversity within the City of Frankfort?
I would implement a lot of programs for the community to bring us together, like Capital City Fruit. I would include KSU. KSU is such an untapped resource.
What would you do to attract and retain businesses?
First off, I would waive that fee for three years of them having to show the paper for taxes and become an incubator to grow those businesses because it’s really hard from going to the computer in the basement of your home to brick and mortar.
What’s something you’ve learned about Frankfort throughout this campaign you didn’t already know?
I was really worried about our tourism. I heard from people who came to Louisville down to Frankfort. They actually stayed the night here. And from what I got from them, I don’t worry anymore. They loved it. They loved the town. They loved our attractions. We can always get more attractions, but from what I’ve heard, we’re doing a great job. So, that surprised me.
What is something The State Journal did not ask you about that you want to talk about?
The biggest thing is I want to put the Ten Commandments back in schools. My biggest thing is the civic center. We should have never given that to a Lexington development. And they should never have scheduled apartments to go on those parcels where our civic center was. I think another civic center needs to go there.
Who is your role model and why?
My role models are my uncles. With having uncles who were cops, military men, mailmen, firemen, they taught me to always be honest and be a man of my word. So those are my heroes and the men I look up to.
Kelly May
How old are you?
I am 34 years old.
What is your occupation?
Operating partner at Bourbon On Main/founding partner at Sig Luscher Brewery
What is your educational background?
Graduate of Western Hills High School with some college
Please list any elected office you’ve held before.
None
How would you work to improve race relations and diversity within the City of Frankfort?
I would encourage the conversation to continue by developing a civic board of community members whose focus would be strengthening the relationship between our government and our citizens. I would like to see a ranking member of the police force on this board, a member of our local NAACP and a community leader to represent the youth. It would provide an opportunity to have the needed discussions in a structured platform with the purpose of setting and accomplishing tasks and goals that lead to a more inclusive Frankfort.
What would you do to attract and retain businesses?
As a small-business owner in our community, I know what it’s like to start and continue to operate a business in our city. I would use that experience to act as a liaison between prospective investors and the necessary departments in our city government to facilitate a “customer first experience” when doing business with Frankfort.
Our unique historic charm can be confusing or out of budget for anyone not familiar with operating in or remodeling a historic property. We need to clean that process up so it’s understood what is required and what the city can offer in assistance during the initial inquiry.
What’s something you’ve learned about Frankfort throughout this campaign you didn’t already know?
Everyone seems to want the same thing: an affordable, accessible, safe and entertaining community to live in. Our only difference is the way in which we prioritize the process of accomplishing those wishes. Now more than ever we need to focus on what we agree on and move forward with an inclusive mindset. Frankfort is getting excited for the possibilities of our future, but like every other city, is unsure of what that future looks like in a post-COVID reality.
What is something The State Journal did not ask you about that you want to talk about?
Perhaps the “dream project” we’d like to accomplish during our time on the BOC if elected. For me, if I could lead the charge or help lead the charge to connect our city’s major districts by way of sidewalks, bridges, water taxis and multi-use trails. I really believe that simply making it possible for anyone to get around regardless of their socioeconomic status remarkably changes the social well-being and health of all our citizens. It would be great for a child in Bellepoint to be able to hop on a water taxi to go watch the soccer games at Sower Field in Capitol View Park.
Who is your role model and why?
I pull inspiration from anyone who has something to teach me. There is always an opportunity to learn something new, even about a subject you have been studying your whole life. Anyone who keeps pushing for doing the right thing even when it may not be the easy road is a role model to me. My daughter is a role model to me on days I need to find joy in the little things, and my grandmother is a role model on days I need to focus on perseverance.
Anna Marie Rosen
How old are you?
67
What is your occupation?
Retired engineer, working in printmaking, including etching and woodcut, represented by 11 galleries across five states. A frequent participant in National Park Artist in Resident programs.
What is your educational background?
Bachelor of Arts in studio arts, drafting certificate and Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering
Please list any elected office you’ve held before.
2001 - 2003 treasurer, Women Printmakers of Austin; 2006 - 2008 chair, Women Printmakers of Austin; and 2017 - 2019 chair of the board, Frankfort Plant Board
How would you work to improve race relations and diversity within the City of Frankfort?
Education is a critical step to a long-term solution for improved race relations. Advancing the quality of education and early job experience would give all students the ability and encouragement to succeed. Including diverse populations in city-sponsored internships and beginning-level work experiences is important. This will give students as future employees the ability to see themselves in different fields of work.
Providing opportunities such as the Police Explorer program, Firefighter and EMS internships, and involvement in a Maker Space workshop, where students might use a 3D printer, would give everyone the opportunity to experience diversity as a normal expectation.
What would you do to attract and retain businesses?
Frankfort is a physically attractive place; we have the state Capitol, Kentucky River and unique neighborhoods. The city lacks quality infrastructure to be a business preferred location. Our internet access is slow and struggles to adequately handle the burden of students and employees working from home. Upgrading to a fiber system would make business critical high-speed communication possible.
We have no large meeting venue for business or entertainment use. Including a high-capacity venue in the downtown redevelopment is important. According to WalletHub.com Frankfort ranks 46th in education among state capitals. Making significant progress in these three areas will upgrade Frankfort’s appeal to businesses and future residents.
What’s something you’ve learned about Frankfort throughout this campaign you didn’t already know?
The coronavirus adds to the challenge of how to share my message of helping residents reduce their utility bills, historic preservation with new development, and how we can fix our recycling. So, each evening I phone voters to discuss their concerns about city issues. I have learned that residents have many important insights which help to define my understanding of the solutions.
Here are two examples: the question of bicycles on Fort Hill may not really be about bicycles, but may actually be apprehension about increased traffic through the Wilkinson and Holmes Street neighborhoods; and stress over two-way Main quickly becomes a discussion about available parking.
What is something The State Journal did not ask you about that you want to talk about?
How can the commission benefit residents who live beyond downtown? A program to infill empty structures would aid the tax base and benefit neighborhoods. The loss of many mature trees has marred the beauty of the city, reducing the enjoyment of a tree canopy, created heat islands and decreased bird habitat. Implementing an active tree planting program is needed.
Adding sidewalks in neighborhoods where the only pedestrian option is to walk in the street would improve the quality of life. Awareness and elimination of invasive species such as orange blossom honeysuckle and winter creeper will encourage the native habitat to resurge and restore the intrinsic beauty of Frankfort.
Who is your role model and why?
My mother, Patricia Pavlik, has been a major influence in my life. When her father died, she put aside plans for medical school, worked, paid off the mortgage and supported her mother and younger siblings. Later she married, while raising six children, including caring for my Down syndrome sister, my father’s mental health declined and she became his conservator for 34 years. During these challenging circumstances, she found ways to engage each of us in activities that led to fulfilling lives. Her relentless effort to encourage creative projects, navigate the court system, including eminent domain and relocation, inspire me when situations seem overwhelming.
Diane Strong
How old are you?
45
What is your occupation?
I am a full-time mother to my two children who are homeschooled. I am also the director (volunteer) of Bourbon on the Banks Festival. I sit on the board of Bourbon on the Banks and Walk-Bike Frankfort and volunteer at Betty Martin L.I.F.E. House for Animals. We own Brokenfork, a property development company, Urbanize, a property management company, and Hatponics, an aquaponics ag-tech and sustainable farming enterprise/social-business.
What is your educational background?
Associate of Arts degree - Itasca Community College (Grand Rapids, Minnesota); Bachelor of Science equine business- Rocky Mountain College (Billings, Montana); Bachelor of Science psychology - Rocky Mountain College (Billings, Montana); Master of Vet Science- University of Kentucky (Lexington)
Please list any elected office you’ve held before.
Secretary of The American Polocrosse Association (2000-2002)
How would you work to improve race relations and diversity within the City of Frankfort?
I would start by building trust in the community through dialogue. I’d use focus groups made up of voices from every aspect of the community, including our younger generations. I would look at current policies, programs and practices that lead to racial inequality. I would look at our educators, city employees and local government to make sure we represent our community. Children should see teachers and leaders who look like themselves.
Our libraries should have books and authors that reflect our community. I’d also like to bridge the gap between Frankfort and Kentucky State University, studying past failed attempts and reattempting until we reach success. Our future is in the students. We need them.
What would you do to attract and retain businesses?
Businesses are attracted by success stories. We need to create more success stories and reduce any negative attention. A successful business is one that comes to Frankfort, feels welcomed by the city and its citizens and is profitable. We need to cut red tape that impedes the processes; our city should be assisting in every step.
Our community needs to have a quality-of-life level that keeps them here and attracts others. Quality of life is created in a healthy, beautiful town that is easy to traverse on foot, bike or in a car, abundant in opportunity and possibilities, that offers a living wage. I’ll do everything to make those things happen.
What’s something you’ve learned about Frankfort throughout this campaign you didn’t already know?
This was a tough question. Every time I read it, I keep thinking, “the people.” I knew when I began that the people of Frankfort were special, but this campaign reinforced it. The people I most respect have stepped up to guide me and mentor me. The friends who like my ideas have helped spread the word of my campaign and been constant cheerleaders, and I’ve had so many people I didn’t know reach out to me to tell me how much they love what my family is doing and to say they are voting for me. I’ve not received a single mean comment or message. Thank you, everyone.
What is something The State Journal did not ask you about that you want to talk about?
I would have liked to talk a little about my campaign. I’m running a green campaign, not using yard signs or handouts that will end up in the landfill once the elections are over. It’s probably a risky move, but it’s important to me.
I’m also planning to donate my salary back to the community if elected. I will be able to help fund ideas brought to me by citizens of Frankfort and make their plans a reality. Or I can buy a months’ worth of paper to-go containers for local restaurants to replace their styrofoam. It will be fun and create positive change.
Who is your role model and why?
I don’t have one particular role model. But the things my parents said to me set me off in the right direction. My mother used to always say, “You can do anything you want as long as you put your mind to it.” Because of those words, I’ve never given a second thought to naysayers, and set out to do exactly what I wanted. My dad always said, “You can have whatever you want if you work hard and save your money.” So, I started working at age 12 to buy the clothes my family couldn’t afford and have continued to work hard ever since, even if I’m not getting paid.
Kyle Thompson
How old are you?
44 years old
What is your occupation?
Director of operations and legal counsel for Capital Court Authority LLC, a private probation company. Also an attorney in private practice of law.
What is your educational background?
High school diploma from Franklin County High School (1994); Bachelor of Arts in political science with emphasis in racial and political tolerance, minor in history from the University of Kentucky (1998); Juris Doctorate from Ohio Northern University (2001)
Please list any elected office you’ve held before.
None.
How would you work to improve race relations and diversity within the City of Frankfort?
To improve race relations in Frankfort, I would work for transparency in city government with our employees and interactions with the general public to guarantee equal protection under the laws. This would include our hiring practices, appointments to boards and commissions, and diversity training. It would be in our police interactions with body cameras and dashboard cameras and subsequent judicial actions that would ensure protection of civil rights for all citizens.
What would you do to attract and retain businesses?
To attract and retain businesses, I would introduce economic impact zones to provide tax benefits to companies to revitalize undeveloped and underdeveloped areas. I would like the city to have a “one stop shop” for licensing and regulatory management for new and continuing businesses. Finally, I would introduce an entrepreneurial attraction and inducement program that would entice small businesses to locate in our capital city.
What’s something you’ve learned about Frankfort throughout this campaign you didn’t already know?
Learning something about a town you’ve lived in for four decades is sometimes hard to recognize. However, the recycling needs of our city and the current state of our recycling programs was quite eye-opening. The city will have to make hard decisions in the near future about our waste and recycling needs that will affect future budgets and our impact on the environment.
What is something The State Journal did not ask you about that you want to talk about?
What was not discussed in depth was the loss of our convention center in Downtown Frankfort. I envision a time when we can rebrand the parks and arts department to work towards creating a community performing arts center that is self-sustainable, profitable and an enjoyable amenity for our community.
Who is your role model and why?
My father, Thomas Thompson, is my hero. In 1966, at age 19, he married my mother. That same year he volunteered for the Air Force during a time when many people were trying to avoid service because of the Vietnam War. He served his country with honor and distinction. He is a man of faith who taught me how to love and pray for my family. He never missed an opportunity to show the love of Christ to his fellow man. And, he has survived multiple cancer diagnoses with grace and courage. He is who I always wanted to be when I grew up. Now I know I’ll never reach those heights, but he certainly has given me something to strive for in my daily life.
Leesa Unger
How old are you?
34 years
What is your occupation?
I work in the Budget Branch at the Kentucky Department of Education in the Office of Finance and Operations as a budget specialist II. My work focuses on tracking of General Fund spending among other duties. I am also a certified pedorthist and have worked part time making custom orthotics and modifying shoes for the past five years.
What is your educational background?
Frankfort High School and undergraduate from Berea College
Please list any elected office you’ve held before.
None
How would you work to improve race relations and diversity within the City of Frankfort?
As someone who stands as an ally for people of color, I would like to see major changes to expand diversity in the city as well as improve race relations. This needs to be started with pulling in local groups like Focus on Race Relations, For the People Coalition and Together Frankfort to begin a process of conversation and action.
The city police department has internships with KSU. This can be enhanced by providing internships across the city. I would also encourage our police chief to host training that includes but is not limited to de-escalation training and diversity training. A discussion about budget and how to enhance our police department with social workers and health counselors needs to be had so police can focus on crime.
What would you do to attract and retain businesses?
As a city, we must first take care of our own by supporting future business owners (students in the community) and existing local businesses in order to put out a positive perception to outsiders. We have many groups that can support us in this endeavor (Chamber and KCDC). We must be promoters of our city, work together, remain positive and be willing to welcome change and new business.
In order to generate future business, I believe we need to facilitate internship programs that focus on our students (high school and KSU). This can prepare them for their future as potential business owners. For those that are interested in opening a business in Frankfort, we need to make sure that information is readily available online and that the process is streamlined in a way that is user friendly and welcoming to all.
What’s something you’ve learned about Frankfort throughout this campaign you didn’t already know?
Through this campaign I have found that many citizens in Frankfort are ready for a change in leadership and they feel that they are not being represented adequately. I have heard from some that it is time for the next generation to get involved and make their impact. I am ready to listen to my community, make hard decisions and lead us to a better future for my family and yours.
What is something The State Journal did not ask you about that you want to talk about?
I think the State Journal covered many topics and I appreciated the opportunity to weigh in on those issues. However, some of the topics focused on the divide in our community and that hinders us from working towards our goal of moving Frankfort forward in a positive way. I know that I want to remain focused on what brings our citizens together so that we can improve the lives of everyone in our community. I plan to be that compassionate and positive voice for Frankfort.
Who is your role model and why?
I have had many role models in my life, but my parents take No. 1. My father, who worked as a firefighter for the City of Frankfort (retired and is now working full time as a City Transit driver), provided for us and was always lending a hand to those in need in his spare time. He showed me how important it is to help others in our community. My mother, who was a full-time domestic goddess, showed me love that continues to guide me through life decisions today. They are both endlessly encouraging and will do anything to help me both physically and emotionally. I like to think I am a perfect 50/50 mix of my parents, a hard worker who is full of love for my family and community, all the while ready to help anyone at the drop of the hat.
Katrisha Waldridge
How old are you?
40
What is your occupation?
Senior manager of community development for American Cancer Society
What is your educational background?
Kentucky State University – Bachelor of Arts and Master’s Public Administration concentrating in human resources, nonprofit organization and grant writing
Please list any elected office you’ve held before.
City commissioner 2019-2020, School-based Decision Making, Parent Teacher Organization four years
How would you work to improve race relations and diversity within the City of Frankfort?
First and foremost, I would continue being available, open and transparent to residents to share issues and find solutions. I also believe continuing to work with KSU on creating a Healing Center that will host a safe place for KSU and our community to come together and discuss racial and social inequities through clarity, truth and experiences. We must be intentional and allow ourselves to be vulnerable for a breakthrough to occur that brings transformation where all have justice that brings peace that embraces unity.
What would you do to attract and retain businesses?
My goal for Frankfort is to create a mission, gather values and set goals together that will keep local businesses and appease businesses to want to come to Frankfort. We must stay steadfast on our goals of where we want Frankfort to be and move forward on promised plans such as the master plan.
We also must be more business friendly with processes we have set as a city to be more accessible and easier to navigate through completion and we must investigate incentives to assist. Our processes should not be any longer than surrounding areas. We must act now for tomorrow, because if we wait till tomorrow the opportunity will be gone.
What’s something you’ve learned about Frankfort throughout this campaign you didn’t already know?
I learned this a few years ago in my first campaign and it was shown when our community came together for the soil collection and the BLM march. Never judge a community by rumors or a very few confused or unhappy people. Our community may not be perfect, but we are a community that embraces unity. We are stronger together. We must continue to grow together, enjoy the cultural experiences of our community and continue to embrace the abundance of love, faith and community that is so valuable to the existence of each one of us.
What is something The State Journal did not ask you about that you want to talk about?
COVID will not be completely known until the first quarter, however, I would like to see the city really step up to assure our local businesses recover from this pandemic. I would like to see great financial support given to local businesses with a set process to access needs and future goals. Our local businesses are the heart of Frankfort and we need to do our part to keep our heart thriving for our city.
I also would like to see more city commissioner responsibility to our nonprofits and financially supported organizations. This will allow a commissioner to choose an organization, be active and accessible during their term while bringing updates, programs and needs to the commission meetings for community awareness.
Who is your role model and why?
I would say Oprah. We both share similar backgrounds of abuse, struggle and wavering times, however we both possess the resilience to pull through and not let the negative and troubles overcome us. We overcome the obstacles and continue to push forward for the good of our communities. We use our voice and platform for the better good of others.
Though our backgrounds may be very dark, unloving and hateful, you wouldn’t know that without peeling the layers back. We have allowed good to come from all of the bad in our past and will continue to share love, peace, unity and faith as one sees it with our communities and the world. Overcomer for the greater good.
Candidates Shannon Griffith, Will Prible and Eric Whisman did not respond to the questionnaire.
