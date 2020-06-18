In advance of Tuesday’s primary election, The State Journal asked candidates running for Kentucky's U.S. Senate seat to complete a short questionnaire.
All of the Democratic candidates were invited to participate.
Amy McGrath
Age: 45
City: Georgetown
Occupation: Retired Marine fighter pilot
Educational background: BS, U.S. Naval Academy; MA, Johns Hopkins University
Previous elected offices: None
What more, if anything, should Congress do in the way of financial aid for families and businesses during recovery from the COVID-19 shutdown?
This crisis clearly isn’t over, and the economic effects continue to be felt by families and small businesses across the commonwealth. More help is needed. One of Congress’ first priorities should be to help our state and local governments, which are facing devastating budget shortfalls as a result of the COVID-10 pandemic. Without more federal aid, critical services will be cut and thousands of jobs will be lost, prolonging the recession. Almost 500,000 public educators have already lost their jobs in this crisis. We can’t let that keep happening.
But rather than provide federal aid that could be used to shore up states’ pension systems and fill budget holes during this crisis, Mitch McConnell suggested states should be allowed to file for bankruptcy instead. He had no problem giving away billions of dollars in corporate bailouts and tax breaks to the wealthiest Americans in the COVID-19 relief bills, but he’s turned his nose up at everyday Kentuckians yet again.
We also need to do more for our families. Unemployment is the highest it’s been nationwide since the Great Depression, and Kentucky has been one of the hardest-hit states. We need to consider another direct payment check, more support for small businesses, and continued federal supplementation of uninsured people.
Do you favor monetary reparations for African Americans? Why or why not?
Our country’s ugly history of slavery and codified racism is the root of the systemic racial inequities that exist today. We absolutely owe it to our black communities to intentionally and explicitly invest in them in a meaningful way, now and for the foreseeable future. The goal needs to be closing the opportunity, wealth and health gaps that are a legacy of this history.
I think the most effective way to do that is to fund public education equally across all of our communities so that no school lacks the resources to teach its children, and invest in economic development in underserved communities. We also need a concerted effort to increase access to health care for black Americans. These strategies likely will not be enough, and that’s why I agree with members of the House and Senate who are calling for a comprehensive study of these issues so that we make sure to address each way the legacy of slavery and Jim Crow live on today.
What election reforms, if any, do you support?
One of the biggest issues in our country is how broken our democracy is. For 35 years, Mitch McConnell has chipped away at the foundation of our free and open election system, and we need to fix it immediately. The biggest change we need to make is to get money out of politics. I support working toward overturning Citizens United and limiting donations from and increasing transparency for dark money organizations while we work toward that goal.
I’d also add that I would support H.R. 1, which would expand access to voting, reduce the influence of big money in politics and strengthen ethics rules for public officials. If we defeat Mitch, it has a real chance of passing.
But we have another problem that I don’t think people talk about enough: Our legislators are allowed to be in office for far too long. Mitch has spent 35 years in office. No person should be there that long. We need representation from all walks of life — teachers and farmers, people of all genders and races — and enacting term limits makes room for more people to step up to the plate and serve, bringing new ideas and fresh perspectives to our governing bodies. We need to limit every senator to two terms so that our officials can focus on their state and the country, instead of their own reelections.
What is the first bill you would introduce if elected?
The first bill I would introduce would be a public option for our health care system, or what I call an “Uncle Sam Plan.” The Affordable Care Act isn’t perfect, but we need to build on it, not tear it down. This plan would accomplish a handful of things Kentuckians and Americans need. First, it would guarantee health care is no longer attached to employment. Anyone would be able to buy in at any time. Second, since the goal of the plan wouldn’t be to turn a profit, it would make private companies lower their costs to compete. This is something we can get passed as soon as we get rid of Mitch McConnell.
Name one area of federal spending that should be reduced and why.
We are talking a lot about spending, but what about our soaring deficit? Mitch McConnell gave tax cuts to big corporations and millionaires, not only in the tax scam in 2017 but also in the CARES act. Our federal budget needs a lot of work, but before we can talk about spending cuts, we need to undo the legislation that has hurt our budget and the government’s ability to meet Americans’ needs as a result.
Bennie J. Smith
Age: 62
City: Louisville
Occupation: CDL Class A professional driver, musician, promoter and event planner
Educational background: Graduated from Lexington Lafayette Senior High School 1976, attended Kentucky State University and Eastern Kentucky University, Certificate of Completion from Lexington Urban League Word Processing Training Program (first male graduate from program)
Previous elected offices: None
What more, if anything, should Congress do in the way of financial aid for families and businesses during recovery from the COVID-19 shutdown?
Congress should extend Stimulus Package and pay families $2,000 per month and an additional $300 for each child in the household. Small businesses should be provided grants of PPP and not be offered loans to allow them to recover from revenue loss. Childcare grants and credits should be provided for day care centers.
Do you favor monetary reparations for African Americans? Why or why not?
I do favor HR 40 funding resources, but in the form of scholarships and grants for low-income families. Also resources should be allocated to all economically deprived neighbors to provide jobs, job skills training and after-school programs for youth. Community Centers need to be built to provide a holistic approach to health and wellness for the youth, middle aged and the elderly.
What election reforms, if any, do you support?
I will sign the Election Security Legislation that Congress already passed that's currently sitting on Mitch McConnell's desk. Additionally, I would ensure early voting is available and mail-in options. We also must listen to our National Security and Intelligence officials when threats of campaign interference are detected. Upon notification, we should launch counter intelligence tools and measures to thwart off any future threats real and imagined.
Resist any and all efforts of voter suppression tactics.
What is the first bill you would introduce if elected?
The FIRST bill I would introduce would be the VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN ACT to ensure our women and girls are protected against sexual harassment, abuse and assaults.
Another piece of legislation I would enact would be regulations to strengthen OSHA to ensure safety and compliance in the work place.
I also want to deschedule and legalize cannabis for medicinal and casual use.
Name one area of federal spending that should be reduced and why.
We need to spend federal dollars on infrastructure to repair and build roads, bridges and highways. We actually need another program like the Works Project Administration that would also provide job skills training and internships for various trades.
Candidates Eric Rothmuller, Mary Ann Tobin, Charles Booker, Mike Broihier and Maggie Jo Hilliard did not respond to the questionnaire. No contact information could be found for John Sharpensteen and Andrew J. Maynard. Jimmy Ausbrooks has withdrawn from the race but appears on the ballot.
