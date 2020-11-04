As of Tuesday night, Franklin County had the ninth-highest turnout among all counties in the state of Kentucky. 26,246 of 40,314 had cast their ballots, with the potential for a small amount more to come in in the next couple days via mail-in ballots.

The State Journal spoke with several of those voters on Tuesday. Above are a few of their responses to why they came to the polls and how they voted.

