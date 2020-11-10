After falling short of the fourth and final spot for the Frankfort City Commission by just eight votes, Anna Marie Rosen has requested that Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock recanvass the results.
Rosen, a former chair of the Frankfort Plant Board, fell short of Leesa Unger with 4,244 votes to Unger's 4,252.
Rosen officially requested the recanvass on Tuesday morning and said that Hancock has informed her that the recanvass will take place at 9 a.m. Thursday.
A recanvass is a common procedure that entails rechecking all vote totals against the figures sent to the State Board of Elections.
Mayoral candidate Tommy Haynes, who lost in a tight race to Mayor-elect Layne Wilkerson by 113 votes, said that he will not ask for a recanvass of those results.
Having earlier explored the possibility of a recount — a more extensive process — Rosen said that she would stop at the recanvassing.
“Recounting you have to pay for,” Rosen said. “I have no idea how much that would cost, but it’s a city commission race, so it’s not like it’s that big of a thing.”
Unable to attend the recanvass because of her mother’s illness, Rosen said that campaign Treasurer Ann Wingrove would be there in her stead.
The candidate added that she thinks her fifth-place finish might have resulted from a combination of slight strategic errors on her part as well as “the over-allegiance of voting for people you know.”
“I might have worked on getting voters' attention before it got so close to Election Day,” Rosen said. “… I made an effort, but I think a lot of people were just burned out on the whole election thing.”
Rosen, 68, didn’t rule out running for commission again.
"My first thought was ‘no, never again.’ But I’ll have to see how this year goes with the new commission."
