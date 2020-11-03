Here are the running results for the state Senate District 7 race (5 of 5 counties reporting):

Districtwide

Adrienne Southworth (Republican) — 33,127 (52.6%)

Joe Graviss (Democrat) — 27,113 (43.1%)

Ken Carroll (Independent) — 2,685 (4.3%)

Franklin County

Joe Graviss (Democrat) — 13,150 (52%)

Adrienne Southworth (Republican) — 10,700 (41%)

Ken Carroll (Independent) — 1,586 (6%)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription