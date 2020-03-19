COVID-19 is disrupting day-to-day life in a variety of ways.
Frankfort’s city commission and mayoral candidates are not exempt.
With Gov. Andy Beshear asking people to practice social distancing, and with President Donald Trump asking for gatherings to stay under 10 people, campaign meet-and-greets and candidate forums are either being canceled or postponed.
This includes campaigning for the primary election, which was rescheduled on Monday from May 19 to June 23.
On Sunday, the South Frankfort Neighborhood Association canceled its candidate forum scheduled for April 9.
For city commission candidate Diane Strong, she is concerned about how the lack of forums is going to impact her campaign.
“I’m doing a green campaign,” Strong said. “I really depend on opportunities for face-to-face interaction and forums.”
Strong said to remain environmentally friendly, she is not printing flyers or campaign signs.
Now, with the social distancing mandates, Strong said she will have to rely a lot on using social media to get her message out.
For Strong, postponing the primary brought mixed feelings.
“Part of me is looking forward to the extra time, but I was also looking forward to it being over,” she said, adding she’s remaining positive about the situation.
Another candidate focusing on utilizing social media is city commission candidate Brent Sweger.
He had plans of knocking on doors and hosting meet-and-greets.
“It’s not appropriate considering how we need social separation,” Sweger said.
Now, Sweger said he is going to start a YouTube channel and film a few videos to share on his campaign’s social media pages.
As for the postponement of the primary, Sweger said he is disappointed but understands it is necessary. However, the new primary date is affecting the schedule for the billboards he is working on having placed around town.
Mayoral candidate Tommy Haynes, city commission candidate Kyle Thompson and incumbent City Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge said they’ve decided to take a break from campaigning altogether.
“The campaign is taking a backseat,” Thompson said. “We’re not doing anything for the campaign for the next few weeks.”
Waldridge is also putting politics aside.
"This isn't the time for politics as I have shared many times as commissioner," Waldridge said via email. "I have always stayed focused on issues at hand and assisting in providing solutions for our community's needs. My focus is the health of my community and the financial impact that corona is creating for our families' financial well-being and our local businesses. We have businesses closing and others working at half capacity; that is affecting our neighbors and the heartbeat of Frankfort."
Waldridge said she is focusing on finding resources and solutions for Frankfort during this time.
"We will conquer this together," she added.
Mayoral candidate Jason Keller is also taking time to look for solutions.
Keller told The State Journal on Thursday he's been talking with single parents on social media to find out how the COVID-19 crisis is affecting them. From there, he hopes to suggest some policies to help them. He's also talking to businesses to find out ways to help them.
Campaign-wise, Keller said, he's very big on talking to people face to face, so that's obviously on hold, but he's staying active on social media.
As for Haynes, he said he’s still in touch with his campaign volunteers and plans to set up teleconferencing with them soon.
But for now, Haynes said he wants people to take time for themselves.
“I do feel safety is first,” he said.
If the social distancing requirements last longer than a few weeks, Haynes plans to focus on mailing out information and keeping his campaign website updated.
Thompson said he’s been trying to brainstorm some unique ways to campaign, including utilizing social media more and sending emails if necessary, but it's not a high priority for him right now.
As for postponing the primary, Thompson said he was surprised, but believes it was the right choice.
Haynes said he expected it. But he’s worried about the lack of public forums and hopes things can go back to normal soon.
“Otherwise, this is going to be an election based on what people already know about you,” he said.
