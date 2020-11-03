Republican newcomer Adrienne Southworth of Lawrenceburg beat Democrat Joe Graviss by around 6,000 votes for Kentucky's Senate 7 District seat.
With more than 98% of the district reporting Southworth led Graviss by 9.5 percentage points, 33,127 to 27,113.
Though Woodford is Graviss' home county, it has trended Republican in recent elections, with President Donald Trump winning the county by more than 20 percentage points in 2016.
Independent candidate Ken Carroll, the son of sitting Senate District 7 Sen. Julian Carroll, garnered 4.3% of the vote districtwide with 2,685; most of those votes came from Franklin, his home county.
Southworth, a 32 year-old Libertarian, was a deputy chief of staff under former Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton. Graviss raised more than four times as much money as Southworth in the race.
Southworth said Graviss called her to congratulate her on the win late Tuesday night.
"I think it’s awesome that the people have spoken," Southworth said. "It’s been a long time since the regular people have been represented, and it’s usually the political class. It’s time for the regular workers to have someone to be representing them in Frankfort. I’m excited to be able to do that."
She also pointed out that she is potentially the first Republican to hold that seat as it's currently configured.
"I’m glad to be able to be there for everybody," Southworth said. "… For all of those employees, you have my number now. I’m your senator now. Call me, text me, let me know what you’re dealing with."
Graviss, who currently holds the House District 56 seat, said that he wishes Southworth the best and hopes "that she serves all of the district, all of her constituents and all of the voters with a great work ethic."
Graviss, who used to own and operate up to nine different McDonald's chain restaurants in the area, said he isn't sure what's next following the loss.
"I was really hoping for a good and faithful opportunity in the Senate," Graviss said. "I trust that God’s got another plan for me."
Anderson, Gallatin, Woodford and Owen counties reported 100% of their votes. Franklin County has 331 outstanding potential mail-in ballots, according to County Clerk Jeff Hancock.
