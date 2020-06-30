Adrienne Southworth, of Lawrenceburg, won the Republican nomination for the state Senate District 7 seat.

Southworth won with 3,701 votes (31%), followed by Katie Howard with 3,157  (27%), Calen Studler with 2,697 (23%), Linda Thompson with 1,952 (16%) and Cleaver Crawford with 390 (3%).

Southworth won Franklin County with 1,442 (34%). Studler was runner-up with 1,172 (28%), followed by Howard with 573 (14%), Thompson with 885 (21%) and Crawford 125 (3%).

Southworth will face Democrat Joe Graviss and Independent Kenny Carroll in the Nov. 3 general election.

Julian Carroll currently holds the state Senate District 7 seat but didn't run for reelection.

