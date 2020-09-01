Together Frankfort

Area voters are invited to meet the candidates for Kentucky Senate District 7 during an online Zoom forum from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Candidates Joe Graviss, a Democrat, Ken Carroll, independent, and Adrienne Southworth, Republican, will participate in the forum, which will be moderated by State Journal Publisher Steve Stewart.

Participants should register in advance at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4HUXZsQYQbqFQiSkA5NVxg

After registration, participants will receive a confirmation email containing webinar information.

Senate District 7 includes Anderson, Franklin, Gallatin, Owen and Woodford counties. The 7th District stretches from Gallatin (county seat, Warsaw), bordered by the Ohio River on the north, traveling south through Owen (county seat, Owenton), then spreading through the three-county area of Franklin, Woodford and Anderson, which includes the county seats of Frankfort, Versailles and Lawrenceburg, respectively.

The forum is cosponsored by AAUW-Bluegrass; F.O.R.R.-Frankfort; and the Frankfort/Franklin County Chapter of the N.A.A.C.P.

For more about Together Frankfort, visit www.togetherfrankfort.org/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Together.Frankfort

