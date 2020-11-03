President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump 

President Donald Trump carried Kentucky and leads in Franklin County.

With 12,676 votes in Franklin County, Trump narrowly defeated Democratic challenger former Vice President Joe Biden, who earned 12,590 votes. They both earned 49% of the vote.

The GOP has dominated federal elections for more than 20 years in the Bluegrass State — including the last presidential election, when Trump carried Kentucky by 30 percentage points. The last Democrat to carry Kentucky was Bill Clinton in 1996. Neither candidate campaigned in Kentucky, instead focusing on swing states elsewhere.

Jo Jorgeson garnered 356 votes for 1% of the vote and Kanye West got 87 votes for 0%.

With all 120 Kentucky counties reporting, Trump won 1,315,454 votes or 62.6% compared to Biden's 750,597 or 35.7%. Jorgeson earned 25,339 votes or 1.21% and West got 6,259 votes or 0.3%.

