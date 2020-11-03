President Donald Trump carried Kentucky and leads in Franklin County.
With 12,676 votes in Franklin County, Trump narrowly defeated Democratic challenger former Vice President Joe Biden, who earned 12,590 votes. They both earned 49% of the vote.
The GOP has dominated federal elections for more than 20 years in the Bluegrass State — including the last presidential election, when Trump carried Kentucky by 30 percentage points. The last Democrat to carry Kentucky was Bill Clinton in 1996. Neither candidate campaigned in Kentucky, instead focusing on swing states elsewhere.
Jo Jorgeson garnered 356 votes for 1% of the vote and Kanye West got 87 votes for 0%.
With all 120 Kentucky counties reporting, Trump won 1,315,454 votes or 62.6% compared to Biden's 750,597 or 35.7%. Jorgeson earned 25,339 votes or 1.21% and West got 6,259 votes or 0.3%.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.