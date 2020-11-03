Here are the running results for the U.S. Representative 6th Congressional District (19 of 19 counties reporting):

• District wide results

Andy Barr (Republican) — 214,268 votes (57.86%) 

Josh Hicks (Democrat) — 149,739 votes (40.43%%)

Frank Harris (Libertarian) — 6,331 votes (1.71%)

• Franklin County results

Andy Barr (Republican) — 13,663 votes (53%)

Josh Hicks (Democrat) — 11,789 votes (45%)

Frank Harris (Libertarian) — 553 votes (2%)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription