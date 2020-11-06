Voting

Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock released the latest numbers in the Frankfort mayor and city commission races Friday morning.

Hancock said the results are still unofficial and an additional 21 city ballots could be "cured" between now and close of business Monday. Those voters have been notified.

Here are the latest unofficial results:

Mayor

Layne Wilkerson — 5,858 (50.49%)

Tommy Haynes — 5,745 (49.51%)

City Commission

Katrisha Waldridge — 5,497 (16.36%)

Kyle Thompson — 4,753 (14.15%)

Kelly May — 4,413 (13.14%)

Leesa Unger — 4,252 (12.66%)

Anna Marie Rosen — 4,244 (12.66%)

Eric Whisman — 3,699 (11.01%)

Harry Carver — 3,421 (10.18%)

Diane Strong — 3,315 (9.87%)

