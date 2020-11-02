Ken Carroll probably won't win, but his candidacy may have a profound effect on the results of the state Senate District 7 race, according to journalist and Kentucky political commentator Al Cross.
The son of the sitting District 7 Sen. Julian Carroll, a Democrat, is running as an independent against Democrat Joe Graviss and Republican Adrienne Southworth.
Cross said that at first the assumption around the state was that Ken Carroll would take votes away from Graviss. Now, he’s not so sure.
Carroll recently told The State Journal that if elected he would caucus with the Republicans in the Senate and called himself more conservative than Southworth.
“It’s between Graviss and Southworth,” Cross said. “The early thought was that Carroll would take some Democrat votes from Graviss, but I think that he’ll also take some Republican votes from Southworth because a number of Republicans in this district are not Tea Party Republicans like Southworth.
“Carroll is the wildcard here, but we don’t really know who he’s going to take votes from and where,” Cross added.
Graviss is a former restaurant franchise owner and current 56th District representative, while Southworth was deputy chief of staff for former Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton. Carroll has worn many hats, working in state government as well as the private sector.
In terms of funding, Graviss and Southworth have a clear edge over Carroll, who has only raised $8,625.
In the general election, Graviss’ receipts have totaled over $238,000, which is more than four times as much as Southworth. She has raised nearly $52,000. Graviss has loaned his own campaign more than $125,000 during the general election.
Cross added that Graviss is the “favorite on paper,” considering the money advantage and the number of registered Democrats in the district versus registered Republicans.
Among the 94,767 people registered to vote in the district, Democrats outnumber Republicans by more than 19,000 — 53,373 to 34,160.
That disparity is even more stark in Franklin County, with 25,667 Democrats to 11,488 Republicans.
Though Cross warned that the number is deceiving given the way those in the district have voted in bigger races.
Republican U.S. President Donald Trump won every county in District 7. With the exception Franklin County, which he won by five percentage points, he won them all by a margin of more than 20 percentage points.
Cross noted that a number of self-identifying conservatives could be turned off by Southworth’s Tea Party roots. She has cited Ron and Rand Paul, Kentucky’s Republican junior U.S. senator, as inspirations. She received an endorsement from Rand Paul.
“To Southworth’s credit, she’s ran a really appealing campaign,” Cross said. “… That race could be driven in part by the races above it on the ballot. Between president, Senate and Congress, all three of them could have an effect on this race.”
The Senate District 7 seat has been held by Democrat Julian Carroll since 2004.
District 7 is composed of Anderson, Franklin, Gallatin, Owen and Woodford counties.
The money breakdown
As previously reported, Graviss has the support of several heavyweights in the Frankfort area.
Recent donors include Sheriff Chris Quire, who gave $150; former Franklin County Sheriff and Judge-Executive Ted Collins, who chipped in $150; and former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear, who donated $250.
Former state Rep. James Kay, who held the House seat currently held by Graviss, gave Graviss $200.
The largest chunk of Graviss’ expenditures came from television advertisements. Most recently, his campaign spent more than $101,000 on such advertisements at the beginning of October.
Southworth’s donor base has been more focused in her hometown of Lawrenceburg and the counties north of Franklin County than Graviss. Her largest recent donation came from Georgetown resident Martha Smith, who donated the maximum $2,000.
With some graphic design experience, Southworth has taken to Facebook for much of her campaigning.
The Southworth campaign has spent several thousands of dollars on direct mail and billboards.
Carroll has received 23 itemized contributions as part of his $8,625 total.
One of his largest donations came from Mike Templeman, who unsuccessfully ran in the 2010 Republican primary for the region’s U.S. House seat. Templeman gave Carroll $1,000.
