The following results are from in-person voting on Tuesday.
Thousands of early voting and absentee ballots have not yet been counted. Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock expects full results to be available June 30 due to the high volume of mail-in ballots.
The mail-in ballot count is higher than previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hancock told The State Journal on Tuesday that these numbers represent less than 10% of all ballots cast. He does not believe these numbers will indicate who will advance to the general election.
Frankfort Mayor (nonpartisan, top two candidates advance)
Layne Wilkerson 252
Jason Keller 231
Tommy Haynes 289
Stewart Perkins 55
Rodney Williams 212
Frankfort City Commission (nonpartisan, top 8 candidates advance)
Kelly May 392
Leesa Unger 229
Will Prible 101
Harry Carver 135
Kyle Thompson 379
Katrisha Waldridge 369
Eric Whisman 297
Anna Marie Rosen 215
Shannon Griffith 222
Tim Childers 242
Brent Sweger 140
Diane Strong 189
Franklin County Jailer (Democratic, one candidate advances)
Jake Banta 430
Tracy Hopper 444
Richard Sandifer 207
State Senator 7th Senatorial District (Republican, one candidate advances)
Calen Studler 226
Adrienne Southworth 284
Linda Thompson 163
Cleaver Crawford 28
Katie Howard 110
State Representative 56th Representative District (Democratic, one candidate advances)
Lamar Allen 46
Bob Gibson 22
