Vote. Tuesday is the primary election. Polls are open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The following results are from in-person voting on Tuesday.

Thousands of early voting and absentee ballots have not yet been counted. Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock expects full results to be available June 30 due to the high volume of mail-in ballots. 

The mail-in ballot count is higher than previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Hancock told The State Journal on Tuesday that these numbers represent less than 10% of all ballots cast. He does not believe these numbers will indicate who will advance to the general election. 

Frankfort Mayor (nonpartisan, top two candidates advance) 

Layne Wilkerson 252

Jason Keller 231

Tommy Haynes 289

Stewart Perkins 55

Rodney Williams 212

Frankfort City Commission (nonpartisan, top 8 candidates advance) 

Kelly May 392

Leesa Unger 229

Will Prible 101

Harry Carver 135

Kyle Thompson 379

Katrisha Waldridge 369

Eric Whisman 297

Anna Marie Rosen 215

Shannon Griffith 222

Tim Childers 242

Brent Sweger 140

Diane Strong 189

Franklin County Jailer (Democratic, one candidate advances) 

Jake Banta 430

Tracy Hopper 444

Richard Sandifer 207

State Senator 7th Senatorial District (Republican, one candidate advances) 

Calen Studler 226

Adrienne Southworth 284

Linda Thompson 163

Cleaver Crawford 28

Katie Howard 110

State Representative 56th Representative District (Democratic, one candidate advances) 

Lamar Allen 46

Bob Gibson 22

