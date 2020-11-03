Here are the unofficial results for the Frankfort City Commission race with 381 mail ballots left to be returned:

Katrisha Waldridge — 5,467 (16%)

Kyle Thompson — 4,786 (14%)

Kelly May — 4,391 (13%)

Anna Marie Rosen — 4,231 (13%)

Leesa Unger — 4,231 (13%)

Eric Whisman — 3,687 (11%)

Harry Carver — 3,412 (10%)

Diane Strong — 3,306 (10%)

The top four vote-getters will serve a two-year term.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription