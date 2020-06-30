Current Mayor Pro Tem Katrisha Waldridge earned the most votes in the Frankfort City Commissioner race.
Waldridge, the first African American woman to be elected to the commission, received 3,463 votes for 12% of the vote. Newcomer Kelly May was second with 3,247 (12%).
"I don't take anything for granted," Waldridge said about being an incumbent. "I think people already know my name and my work on the second and fourth Mondays with the city commission, but I'll continue to work hard.
"I think this solidifies for me the community support, but the campaign's not over. There's a lot of work ahead."
Leesa Unger placed third with 3,144 (11%), followed by Kyle Thompson with 3,062 (11%); incumbent Eric Whisman with 2,764 (10%); Anna Marie Rosen with 2,638 (10%); Diane Strong with 2,001 (7%); Harry Carver with 1,961 (7%); Brent Sweger with 1,923 (7%); Shannon Griffith with 1,491 (5%); Tim Childers with 1,234 (4%); and Will Prible with 793 (3%).
The top eight of the 12 candidates will move on to the general election. Candidates ran citywide in the nonpartisan race. Each voter could choose up to four candidates.
Congratulations Commissioner Waldridge! Once again you earned this honor of garnering the most votes. You are real, and your constituents know it. You did your homework and were always prepared, and your constituents know it. You were not afraid of using the metaphor about "setting off a few fireworks", much to the chagrin of the State Journal's editorial board, that wrote columns about how dangerous fireworks are in a sleepy little town like Frankfort.
