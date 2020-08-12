Editor's note: This story was updated at 4:50 p.m. on Aug. 12 to add voter registration records that list a downtown address for Eric Whisman.
Frankfort City Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge alleged Tuesday that fellow Commissioner Eric Whisman does not live within the city limits.
That claim is untrue, according to Whisman. Whisman's voter registration records, obtained by The State Journal, also indicate that Whisman has an address in downtown Frankfort.
“He does not have a city address,” Waldridge said. “He lives on the Shelby County and Franklin County line with his mother. His vote should not be valid (and) his voice for Frankfort should not be valid.”
Whisman responded to that claim saying that he and his mother bought his deceased grandmother’s former house two months ago but that he does not live there. The house is technically in Shelby County but has a Frankfort address, he said. The commissioner insisted that his primary residence is a downtown apartment.
He said he recently moved to a different location in downtown after selling a property earlier this year.
Franklin County records show Whisman registering a new address downtown in late April. His previously listed address is also in downtown.
Whisman receives his mail at a PO box. He did not use a PO box prior to moving in April.
Records confirm the residential address that Whisman shared with The State Journal. However, he declined to provide extra proof of residence.
“I don't think so,” Whisman said in response to the question. “I don't want to add any fodder.”
Whisman expressed frustration at Waldridge’s claim, saying that she never asked him about the matter.
"I’m saddened by Commissioner Waldridge’s continual perpetuation of false information,” Whisman said. “(She) never approached me to find out any correct information or any information at all, and in fact has not contacted me personally about anything in almost a year.”
Waldridge said that their last conversation took place in January.
Waldridge made the claim about Whisman’s residence at a rally she held Tuesday in support of fired City Manager Keith Parker. Parker was fired “without cause” in a 3-2 vote Monday night, with Whisman among those voting for dismissal. Several citizens as well as city and county stakeholders have spoken out in Parker’s defense.
While Waldridge’s initial rally on Tuesday had an attendance of 15 to 20 people, she said at the event that she was planning to hold a larger one near City Hall on Friday.
Legal Questions
City Solicitor Laura Ross said that candidates are required to live within the city limits for one year prior to election, and that elected officials are required to live within the city limits throughout their terms in office. Whisman was elected in 2018 to a two-year term.
“Certainly, one would hope an elected official would know they have to remain in the city throughout their term,” Ross said. “It’s such a common-sense requirement that it just doesn’t come up that often.”
She said that when the issue does arise and is pressed, it often requires going to court and letting a judge make a ruling as to whether an elected official or candidate lives in the city limits.
In terms of who could take legal action against an official accused of living outside city limits, Ross said that she believes any taxpayer of the city has a right to take an official to court over the matter. She also said she’s seen officials resign without taking up the issue.
“They’ll say ‘you know what, you’re right, and I’ll resign,’” Ross said. “If they contest it, it gets into a big legal battle, usually.”
Ross added that officials having to live outside the city limits temporarily due to a change in circumstances is OK, but that a court could decide against an official calling such residence “temporary” if ample evidence is found to the contrary.
“It’s complicated,” she said of that process.
If a judge rules that an official lives outside the city limits, the seat would be vacated, Ross said.
As for the validity of a vote after an official might be found to live elsewhere, Ross said it’s also complicated.
“There’s a lot of case law out there that suggests for the sake of continuity of government, votes taken while a person believed they were serving legitimately won’t be invalidated after the fact,” Ross said. “But that’s just a general principle. Depending on the situation and the subject matter of the vote, it could be invalidated.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.