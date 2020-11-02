While uncertainty over the results of the presidential election dominates the national headlines, Franklin County may get a pretty clear picture of its voting results on election night, according to Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock.
Hancock will present all the votes that have been processed — including all early in-person ballots, all received mail ballots and all Election Day ballots — on Tuesday night via Frankfort Plant Board’s Cable 10.
Hancock will likely submit the results to Cable 10, which can be viewed on the local cable network or Facebook, between 7 and 7:20 p.m. according to Cable 10 Executive Producer Cathy Lindsey.
For voting in person Tuesday, the election headquarters next to City Hall on West Second Street will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Polling locations in each of Franklin County’s magisterial districts — all of which are schools — will also be available during that window.
In order of magistrate districts, the polling places for Tuesday are Collins Lane Elementary, Hearn Elementary, Franklin County High School, Peaks Mill Elementary, Western Hills High School and Westridge Elementary.
Previously, Hancock said that he aimed for 75% voter turnout in Franklin County. He also estimated around 7,000 votes to be cast on Election Day. Turnout in this summer's primary election totaled around 52% of registered voters.
Hancock was not available for comment on Monday.
According to Herald-Leader political reporter Daniel Desrochers, Franklin County was already among the top 10 counties for registered Democratic voter turnout with just over 52% having voted as of Sunday.
Franklin County did not crack the top 10 in overall turnout at that time, with neighboring Woodford and Anderson counties pacing the state at nearly 55%.
Of Franklin County’s 40,314 registered voters, 25,667 are registered Democrats and 11,488 are registered Republicans.
President Donald Trump won Franklin County by about 1,000 votes in 2016. In the 2018 U.S. House race, Franklin County swung by 2,000 in favor of Democratic challenger Amy McGrath, who came close to defeating incumbent Rep. Andy Barr.
On Oct. 26, Hancock said that he only had just over 2,000 outstanding mail-in ballots to count that had not been received. Some of those ballots may have been received between then and now, and all other voting methods will be included in Tuesday night’s results, Hancock said.
According to the Herald-Leader, that gap between requested and received mail-in ballots has closed significantly statewide. As of Sunday, 87.8% of mail-in ballots had been received by clerks across the state.
According to Courier-Journal political reporter Joe Sonka, Kentucky State Board of Elections Executive Director Jared Dearing is expecting 62% voter turnout across the state. That would be the highest voter turnout since 2008, when the state saw roughly 64% turnout.
