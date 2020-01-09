The Franklin County Farmers Market's Winter Market will be 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the market pavilion located at River View Park, 404 Wilkinson Blvd.

There will be 13 producers offering products on Saturday. Vendors accepts debit, credit and SNAP/EBT cards. Customers shopping with SNAP/EBT cards can have their purchases doubled at the Welcome Table.

For more information, visit www.franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.

