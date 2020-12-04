The Franklin County Fiscal Court is calling on all students in the county to submit videos of themselves reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
Some of the submitted videos will be used to lead the fiscal court in the pledge at each meeting before members vote on agenda items. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, meetings have been held virtually, with members of the court videoconferencing. The meetings are aired over Facebook and Frankfort Plant Board’s Cable 10.
The videos can feature just the student themselves, a group or an entire family. Groups are encouraged to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Franklin County IT Coordinator Andrew Tippett said the instructions are as follows:
1. Be sure to obtain parental permission before submitting your video.
2. Record your video using your phone, tablet or video camera.
3. If you are using a phone or tablet please ensure that you hold it horizontally like a TV screen.
4. Please introduce your video with your name (first name only is acceptable) and/or age or grade, ask everyone to stand, and then recite by the pledge.
Example:
“Hi, we are the Smith Family from Bald Knob, Please stand with us and put your hand over your heart …
"I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
5. Submit your video in any standard format (MP4 preferred) to the county's website (the button is located at the bottom of the page past the popular pages section), www.franklincounty.ky.gov.
6. If you have access to an American Flag, you are encouraged to stand with that in the video; however, that isn’t a requirement.
Those with questions are encouraged to reach out to Tippett at andrew.tippett@franklincounty.ky.gov or (502) 875-8751.
