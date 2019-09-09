Iris Dement

The Grand Theatre will host a concert by Iris Dement at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Dement merges folk, country and gospel with her unique vocal style.

The show is sponsored by Richard Rosen and Anna Marie Pavlik Rosen.

Tickets are $20-$35 and are available at the Grand Theatre website.

