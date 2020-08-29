The Juniper Hill Late Swingers Ladies League played Thursday with 43 golfers participating.
It was fun night for the league, where each golfer threw out her score on one hole.
First Flight: Lesa Hodge, first low gross; Tara Purvis, second low gross; Phyllis Marshall, first low net (scorecard playoff); Natalie Britton, second low net.
Second Flight: Julie Dawson, first low gross; Barbara Reynolds, second low gross; Susan Spoonamore, first low net; Lori Elder, second low net.
Third Flight: Jenny Bannister, first low gross; Cathy Kays, second low gross; Sue Wood, first low net; Susan Goins, second low net.
Fourth Flight: Alicia Boyd, first low gross; Donna Grimes, second low gross (SCP); Merri Lee Warren, first low net (SCP); Kathy Oak, second low net.
Wildcat Flight: Fran Terhune, first low net.
Chip-ins: Donna Grimes (No. 1), Barbara Reynolds (No. 5).
Everyone in the league will play the back nine on Thursday.
For the week of Sept. 6, the Late Swingers will play on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
