It’s tough being a basketball school in the SEC. The Wildcat football program is sitting in 7th place in the SEC East. Even with a tough schedule they still managed to get three wins to date. Toledo, Eastern Michigan, and against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Some computer simulations are predicting that Mizzou will put up 42 points. But can they? Let’s look at the matchup for Oct. 26th before looking at the rest of the schedule.
Mizzou at Kentucky Preview
At a glance, thinking that Mizzou would put up over 40 points on Kentucky makes some sense. They are scoring 39 points per game on average. But that isn’t the case when they are on the road. Their scoring numbers fall to 31 per game. Meanwhile, the Wildcats have a decent home defense that only allows 22.5 points per game. So, a weaker road offense against a decent home D means that Mizzou will be lucky to score 30, let alone 40.
Especially, Miou doesn’t have much of a running game. They have the No. 91 running game at just 114 yards per game. Meanwhile, the Wildcats trump this with the N0. 64 rush defense. Mizzou will have to stick to their incredible passing attack that puts up 423-yards per game on the road.
Another thing that many people are forgetting is the fact that Missouri’s road defense is like a leaky sieve. They allow 37 points per game, which is way back at No. 94 in the NCAA. The Tigers allow a massive amount of rushing yards, 297 per game. So we should expect Kentucky to put up more than their normal 192 yards per game on the ground at home when Mizzou visits. The Cats will break 200 rushing yards and keep this game much closer than many might anticipate. Remember, the Tigers just lost to a sub-par Vanderbilt team while visiting.
After Missouri, Kentucky faces Tennesee who have an offense that is ranked way back at 110th in college football. Defensively, the Vols are similar to Kentucky. Ranked at No. 65. Tennesse is just 2-5 so far this season, and are likely to move to 2-6 after they face the South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 9. This is a winnable game, and so is the following game at Vanderbilt Stadium. Vandy has just two wins. One over N. Illinois and one at home against the Tigers.
The Commodores allow opponents to score 85.71% of the time once they get into the red zone.
TN-Martin could make three back-to-back-to-back wins and secure a decent bowl for the Wildcats. And although the season close-out game against Louisville will be a dog-fight, it’s another game that Kentucky can win. We could see them roll and take four of their last five games
. Perhaps even five of five, if Mizzou plays like they did against Vandy. Suddenly Kentucky is 8-3 or 7-4 and bowl-bound!
