Dear editor,
I am writing in regards to The State Journal article “Beshear responds to impeachment petition, says critics are 'unhappy political activists,’” Jan. 26). It sounds as if these activists are “hired guns” to a morally bankrupt GOP legislature that’s been here in Frankfort lately.
These Kentucky GOP senators and representatives are likely suffering from the Dunning-Kruger effect. Are they overestimating their intelligence and competence? The skills they need to make correct answers are the exact skills they need to recognize the right answer. Their actions seem to show incompetence.
Are these Republicans showing of a sense of certainty, a danger to our democracy, with their lack of understanding and no imagination during this pandemic?
Funny, I heard an old man telling someone a while back “The dumber you are, the more you think you know.”
Do Republicans totally disregard different opinions or points of views? Do they think, “I know I’m right, and I want you to know I’m right”?
Republicans appear to use the bullying cliques with their negativity and continual criticism during this deadly pandemic against our governor.
Are they jealous of his intelligence and/or feel the thrill of “power” in their gang or mob — much like the insurrectionists who attacked our nation’s Capitol? What is really driving these Republicans in their attack on our democracy and governor?
Poor ol’ Kentucky. Have we fallen behind in this muck and mire of Kentucky’s GOP legislation here in Frankfort, as the rest of the country has moved on, finding their moral compass — protecting our democracy?
Richard Jones
Frankfort
