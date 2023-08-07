One of Frankfort’s favorite events makes its return to the skies next month after a four-year hiatus.

Aviation Day 2023 Poster

Aviation Day 2023 is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Capital City Airport, 90 Airport Road (behind Kentucky State Police Post 12). 

Aviation Day

Visitors at the 2019 Aviation Day received a tour of military-issue aircraft at Capital City Airport. (State Journal file photo)
Aviation Day

Members of the Kentucky Air National Guard give a tour of a C-130 transport aircraft at the 2019 Aviation Day festival. The event returns after a four-year break this September 16th. (State Journal file photo)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription