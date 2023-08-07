Frankfort-based artist and musician Tona Barkley is the focus of a new art installation at the First United Methodist Church Wesley Center's gallery space with her new exhibit, "Beautiful Life" opening later this month.

Thirty-two of Barkley's paintings are featured in the exhibit, covering a wide array of her works, which range from portraiture to landscapes and a little of everything in between.

Tona Barkley.jpg

Tona Barkley

