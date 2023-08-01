Celebrate Root Beer Float Day this Friday on St. Clair State Journal staff report State Journal staff report Author email Aug 1, 2023 Aug 1, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This Friday, Aug. 4, stop by the Frankfort Visitor Center at 300 St. Clair St. to celebrate National Root Beer Float Day.The Frankfort Tourist Commission and Hoggy's Ice Cream are co-hosting the event, the perfect opportunity to have a sweet treat and celebrate the new school year.The free samples will be available while supplies last between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., just before the start of the penultimate Downtown Summer Concert, featuring Twist of Fate.The floats will feature Frankfort's own Freddie's Root Beer, created by Buffalo Trace's Freddie Johnson. For more information, contact the Frankfort Visitor's Center at 502-875-8687. 