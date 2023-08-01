Tourism Root Beer Float Day Event Flyer 2023

This Friday, Aug. 4, stop by the Frankfort Visitor Center at 300 St. Clair St. to celebrate National Root Beer Float Day.

The Frankfort Tourist Commission and Hoggy's Ice Cream are co-hosting the event, the perfect opportunity to have a sweet treat and celebrate the new school year.

