FPD Christmas in July 2023 Flyer

Courtesy Frankfort Police Dept.

In a bid to bring a bit of cheer to the dreary days of summer, the Frankfort Police Department will be holding its first ever Christmas in July toy drive starting this week and running through July 18.

According to event organizer Officer Shawn Wallace, “I came up with this idea because when I was a kid, the former mayor [Bill May] had the Coats for Kids program. I got a new winter coat because of that, and it’s always made me want to find a way to make a difference for kids, too.”

