Franklin County Fire Chief Brian Brewer prepares to "go yard" against Frankfort Fire & EMS in their game early Sunday afternoon. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

There might not be a huge victory parade clogging the streets of Frankfort this week, but that doesn’t mean some of our community’s first responders aren’t walking a little taller, if maybe a bit bruised.

The first-ever “Battle of the Badges” softball tournament took place Sunday afternoon at Capitol View Park with Frankfort Fire & EMS taking the inaugural trophy home. After a victory over the Franklin County Fire Department in the first round, FFD routed the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office 24-4 in four innings.

Sgt. Shawn Wallace of the FPD, who helped co-organize the event with Fire Marshal Matthew Marshall, prepares to face off against the FCFD in the runner-up game. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Members of the Frankfort Fire Department team are joined by City Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge as they pose with their 'Battle of the Badges' championship trophy. (photo courtesy Frankfort Fire & EMS)
Franklin County Fire sends two runners hustling towards home on an error by the Frankfort Police in their runner-up game Sunday. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Chief Dustin Bowman showing that he commands the plate as well as the FPD. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Fire Marshall Matthew Marshall takes the mound. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Captains of the Frankfort Police and Franklin County Sheriff's Office check to see who won the coin toss before their matchup. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

