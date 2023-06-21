During the COVID pandemic, some people took up baking, sewing, or other crafts. Some binged strange and unusual TV shows, or maybe adopted a pet. Even more decided to become parents...

Plant parents.

pothos.jpg

(file photo)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription