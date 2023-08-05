Simon House

The Simon House shelter and service center program has announced the agency’s flagship fundraiser for Thursday, Oct. 26.

They will be hosting a murder-mystery dinner at The Elizabeth, 306 Wapping St. The event, "Mediums, Mischief and Murder," is a production of the Bluegrass Mystery Theatre of Lexington and will feature a three-course dinner by Fork, Knife & Spoon Catering. There will also be a silent auction, a bourbon basket raffle and cash bar. 

