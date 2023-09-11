Symphonic Stroll 2023

Crowds can be seen lining up for food, drinks, or just to socialize at the Stroll's central hub Saturday night, with Josephine Sculpture Park's flower beds in full bloom. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

They say that “the third time’s the charm."

Well, that definitely proved to be true for organizers of this year’s Symphonic Stroll, the third of its kind. Co-hosted by Josephine Sculpture Park and the Lexington Philharmonic, this year’s stroll welcomed around 750 visitors to the park for the four-hour event, which saw various musical ensembles performing pieces from a wide variety of genres. 

Oboe Duo Symphonic Stroll 2023

LexPhil musicians Bonnie Farr (left) and David Powell play a movement from Mozart's Don Giovanni next to "Ze'ev with Cat" by Boaz Vaadia at this year's Josephine Sculpture Park Symphonic Stroll. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Melisse Brunet Symphonic Stroll 2023

Mélisse Brunet, the new Musical Director of LexPhil, welcomes visitors with a hearty "Bonjour, y'all!" (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Keith McCutcheon w. String Quartet

KSU's Dr. Keith McCutcheon (far right) joins the LexPhil string quartet for a set inside the JSP's Tobacco Barn. Member of the quartet, from left, are: Gretchen Tucker, Meg Saunders, Elizabeth Jones, and Rebecca Kiekenapp. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

