LexPhil musicians Bonnie Farr (left) and David Powell play a movement from Mozart's Don Giovanni next to "Ze'ev with Cat" by Boaz Vaadia at this year's Josephine Sculpture Park Symphonic Stroll. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
KSU's Dr. Keith McCutcheon (far right) joins the LexPhil string quartet for a set inside the JSP's Tobacco Barn. Member of the quartet, from left, are: Gretchen Tucker, Meg Saunders, Elizabeth Jones, and Rebecca Kiekenapp. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Well, that definitely proved to be true for organizers of this year’s Symphonic Stroll, the third of its kind. Co-hosted by Josephine Sculpture Park and the Lexington Philharmonic, this year’s stroll welcomed around 750 visitors to the park for the four-hour event, which saw various musical ensembles performing pieces from a wide variety of genres.
Last year’s stroll saw more than 500 attendees wander the pathways between exhibits, and much like this year, enjoy dinner or a snack from local food trucks as well as libations, both alcoholic and non.
Musical pieces were chosen to celebrate the individual sculptures, as well as the joys of nature. And with temperatures sitting comfortably in the 70s, the night couldn’t have been more welcoming.
Along with performances by philharmonic members, visitors could participate in two interactive installations, one where they could physically touch and make sounds with instruments suspended from Heather Hart’s “Porch Project” sculpture, and another in the park’s amphitheater called the MusicLab, which included percussion and stringed instruments that allowed visitors to experience both digital and acoustic sound.
“This is an incredibly special night,” philharmonic director Mélisse Brunet told a cluster of over 100 attendees prior to one of the performances Saturday evening. “The Symphonic Stroll is the absolute peak of music, art and nature joining together and elevating each other to the greatest of heights.
“And our setting could not be more beautiful.”
Kentucky State University music professor and world-renowned jazz musician and arranger Dr. Keith McCutcheon sat in as a special guest with the philharmonic’s string quartet, adding his piano stylings to three pieces, including two arrangements of Duke Ellington classics that he arranged especially for the event, “Satin Doll” and “In A Sentimental Mood."
