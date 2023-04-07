Starting on Friday, May 5, residents and visitors can join guided tours of the art installations in downtown Frankfort.

For just $10, the tours, which will take place on Fridays at 2 p.m. in May, June, September and October, and at 10 a.m. in July and August, are offered in collaboration with Josephine Sculpture Park and FrankArts, which are also curating the exhibits.

Frankfort Public Art

