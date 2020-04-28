New lights are in the works for two of Capitol View Park’s softball fields.
Commissioner John Sower made a motion during Monday night's Frankfort City Commission meeting asking city staff to request proposals from companies that can upgrade the lighting at Legends and Williams softball fields at Capitol View Park.
The city leases the land the park occupies from the state.
In February, city commissioners passed a $10,000 budget amendment to fund the project.
Sower said the current wooden light poles at Legends and Williams softball fields need to be upgraded to metal.
The wooden poles were installed in 1995.
“They are starting to crack,” Sower said about the current poles. “Replacement is a vital safety concern, and upgrading the existing convalescent light bulbs with LED would provide better illumination to fill in the dark spots, which exist, on the playing field. The LED lighting provides a greater energy savings to benefit the city.”
Sower also said the lighting upgrades will provide better opportunities for Frankfort Independent Schools students.
Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge believes the upgrades should wait until the city has a better idea of how the entire park will be renovated.
“We don’t know what this upgrade in the (parks) master plan might be,” Waldridge said. “... If I was building a house, I wouldn’t put lights up in my house before I knew where my rooms were going to be.”
Waldridge said she was against moving forward with an RFP, or request for proposal, and called it “putting the cart before the horse.”
Before the commission moves to a vote, City Solicitor Laura Ross said she wants to make sure the city gets something in writing from the state that says the state is OK with the city making sizable improvements to the property.
“Ideally, we need to own this property, so we don’t have to go to the state every five, 10 or 100 years to get the OK to improve land that we hold, maintain and improve,” Commissioner Eric Whisman said, adding it would be a good idea for the city to speak with Gov. Andy Beshear about the city taking ownership of the park.
City Manager Keith Parker said he exchanged some emails recently with the state regarding Capitol View Park about a deal that would protect the city’s investments in the property.
Sower’s motion to direct staff to draft an RFP to upgrade the lights at Legends and Williams softball fields passed 4-1 with Waldridge dissenting.
Sower also asked city staff to assess restroom facilities between Sower Field 1 and Sower Field 2 and explore ways to expand them.
