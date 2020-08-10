FCHS

The second class of the Franklin County High School Football Hall of Fame has been announced.

There were 19 nominations for the 2020 class, and 10 received enough votes from the selection committee to elected to the class.

They are Gary Dearborn (coach), Chris Tracy (coach/program contributor), Gordon Miles (player), Roni Robinson (player), Ralph Robinson (player), Roger Clay (player), Nate Newland (player), Ron Cunningham (player), Terry Johnson (program contributor) and Sam Brough (program contributor).

Details about a Hall of Fame ceremony will be released at a later date.

