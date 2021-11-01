Sorry, an error occurred.
New e-Edition is available
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. High 58F. Winds light and variable..
Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: November 1, 2021 @ 11:18 am
A contestant roughed the rain in a spooky costume on Friday. (courtesy of Ron Morrow)
A trio makes it across the finish line on Friday night. (courtesy of Ron Morrow)
A crowd cheers on other finishers at downtown Frankfort's Black Cat Chase 5K. (courtesy of Ron Morrow)
Micah Trimble, Aaron Hume, Donald Hunsinger and David Trimble celebrate their finishes at the race. (courtesy of Ron Morrow)
Aaron Hume, of Lawrenceburg, and Anna Hansen, of Lexington, took the top spots in the male and female divisions of the Black Cat Chase 5K held on Friday night in downtown Frankfort.
On a rainy night, Hume logged a time of 18:51 and Hansen clocked in at 21:34, besting second place finisher Audrey Krinock by just one second.
Several runners and attendees came in costumes ranging from horror movie staples to frilly tutus to a man donning an inflatable T-rex costume.
Hosted by the YMCA, The Black Cat Chase annually takes place shortly before Halloween. This year’s event, following a cancelled 2020 run, saw 576 people cross the finish line.
Women’s top 5
1. Anna Hansen (21:34)
2. Audrey Krinock (21:35)
3. Jenna Raye Harper (22:09)
4. April Eling (22:31)
5. Zoey Harper (22:52)
Men’s top 5
1. Aaron Hume (18:49)
2. Micah Trimble (19:10)
3. Donald Hunsinger (19:20)
4. David Trimble (19:32)
5. Daniel Khi (19:55)
Full results can be accessed at the following link: https://runsignup.com/Race/Results/26493#resultSetId-285795;perpage:10
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.