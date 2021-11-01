Aaron Hume, of Lawrenceburg, and Anna Hansen, of Lexington, took the top spots in the male and female divisions of the Black Cat Chase 5K held on Friday night in downtown Frankfort.

On a rainy night, Hume logged a time of 18:51 and Hansen clocked in at 21:34, besting second place finisher Audrey Krinock by just one second.

Several runners and attendees came in costumes ranging from horror movie staples to frilly tutus to a man donning an inflatable T-rex costume.

Hosted by the YMCA, The Black Cat Chase annually takes place shortly before Halloween. This year’s event, following a cancelled 2020 run, saw 576 people cross the finish line. 

Women’s top 5

1. Anna Hansen (21:34) 

2. Audrey Krinock (21:35) 

3. Jenna Raye Harper (22:09)  

4. April Eling (22:31)  

5. Zoey Harper (22:52)

Men’s top 5

1. Aaron Hume (18:49)

2. Micah Trimble (19:10)

3. Donald Hunsinger (19:20)

4. David Trimble (19:32)

5. Daniel Khi (19:55)

Full results can be accessed at the following link: https://runsignup.com/Race/Results/26493#resultSetId-285795;perpage:10 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription