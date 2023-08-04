Franklin County’s boys golf team will host the 25th annual Flyer Classic Tuesday at Juniper Hill Golf Course.

Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

The tournament will begin at 8:30 a.m. A total of 17 teams representing 15 schools are scheduled to compete in the tournament, including FCHS and Frankfort.

