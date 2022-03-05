RICHMOND — When Saturday’s 11th Region championship game was tight in the third quarter, Franklin County girls basketball coach Joey Thacker had a simple request of his senior post player Patience Laster.
“Coach Thacker told me to take the game over,” Laster said, “so that’s what I did.”
With Laster scoring five straight points midway through the third quarter, FCHS tied Lafayette.
When Leia Hogan hit a 3-pointer to give Franklin County the lead in the third, the Lady Flyers were on their way to a 41-29 victory at Eastern Kentucky University's McBrayer Arena for their third straight regional title.
FCHS will face Second Region champion Henderson County in the first round of the state tournament Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. at Rupp Arena.
“Patience made one, then she got the and-one, and Leia hit the big three,” Thacker said. “We just kind of loosened up a little bit, and our defense was phenomenal. It let us hang around, hang around, and we’ve told our kids, especially the last couple weeks, we’ve got to hang our hat on that.
“It’s going to be no different next week. We’ve got to gut it out; it’s not going to be pretty.”
Lafayette (26-7), which led 5-3 after the first quarter and 15-14 at halftime, had extended its advantage to five points, 21-16, on a layup by Anaya Brown with 5:27 left in the third quarter.
Those were the last points the Lady Generals scored until 5:31 was left in the game.
Laster followed Brown’s layup with one of her own and was fouled. Her foul shot pulled FCHS within two points, 21-19, and Laster had a putback to tie the game at 21-21 with 3:39 left in the third.
“When the game was close and they started getting off to a good start and we were down, I just knew I had to step up,” Laster said.
Hogan’s 3 came with 1:36 remaining in the period and put FCHS up 24-21.
The Lady Flyers didn’t trail again the rest of the game.
They extended their lead to 28-21 going into the fourth quarter, and they kept their advantage in double digits most of the final period.
It was quite a comeback by Franklin County, which went 1-for-11 from the field in the first quarter and 6-for-25 in the first half.
“We couldn’t throw it in the ocean,” Thacker said. “What they did was pack the top of their zone with their size, and they put their smaller kids on the back line. It messes with some site lines and things like that, but we just couldn’t throw the ball inside enough in the first half.
“They were having really methodical possessions down here (in the first half), so we didn’t get many shots, and we didn’t make them when we did get them.”
That changed in the third quarter, the best shooting period for the Lady Flyers, who hit 55.6% (5-for-9).
”I think once we scored on consecutive possessions we were way more comfortable,” Thacker said, “and our defense just held up, and that’s what it’s done all year long.”
The Lady Flyers have now won the regional title six out of the last eight years, but that doesn’t mean it’s become routine to them.
“I was nervous the whole way up here,” said senior guard Nevaeh Carter.
And was she nervous once the game started?
“A little bit,” Carter said, “but once we got going I calmed down a little bit.”
Laster, who finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds, was named the tournament MVP. Carter had nine rebounds, seven points and five assists, and Jhaven Meade finished with eight points and 10 rebounds.
Carter, Meade and Jazmin Chambers, along with Laster, were named to the all-tournament team.
“I just can’t say enough about these kids,” Thacker said of his team. “They’ve made it fun, they’ve done their due diligence in terms of being great teammates, being coachable, and that’s sort of an anomaly in 2022. I can’t say enough about them.”
FRANKLIN CO. (41) — Nevaeh Carter 7, Rachel Shropshire 2, Jazmin Chambers 4, Patience Laster 11, Jhaven Meade 8, Leia Hogan 7, Juliana Frazee 2.
LAFAYETTE (29) — Anaya Brown 9, Savannah Simpson 1, Gracyn Grantz 6, Olivia Cathers 13.
