060821.BaseballAll-District_ly.jpg

Members of the all-tournament team for 41st District baseball, from left, are Frankfort's Parker Hammons and Charlie Ellis, Franklin County's Brady Hockensmith, Bennett Myers and Landen Armstrong, and Great Crossing's Logan Adkins, Colin Nicholson, Drake Byrd and MVP Seth Benner. Not pictured are Western Hills' Trent Rutledge and Blaine Wood. (Linda Younkin/State Journal)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription