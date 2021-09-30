The 41st District soccer tournament will be played at Franklin County next week.

Great Crossing is the No. 1 seed for both boys and girls.

The tournament starts Monday with Great Crossing’s girls team taking on Frankfort at 5:30 p.m., followed by a boys match between Great Crossing and Franklin County at 8 p.m.

The first round continues Tuesday with Western Hills facing Franklin County in the girls match at 5:30 p.m., and Frankfort vs. Western Hills in the boys match at 8 p.m.

The championship matches will be Thursday with the girls match at 5:30 p.m. and the boys match at 8 p.m.

