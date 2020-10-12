The 41st District soccer tournament starts today with two girls matches. The boys first-round matches will be played Tuesday, and the championship matches will be Thursday.

The tournament is being played at Great Crossing.

Tonight's matches are Western Hills vs. Franklin County at 6 p.m. and Great Crossing vs. Frankfort at 8:30 p.m.

The winners will meet in the girls championship match Thursday at 6 p.m.

On Tuesday, Frankfort takes on Western Hills at 6 p.m., and Franklin County faces Great Crossing at 8:30 p.m. The winners will play for the boys championship Thursday at 8:30 p.m.

All four teams in the championship matches will advance to the 11th Region Tournaments.

