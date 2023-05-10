The pairings are set for the 41st District softball tournament to be played Tuesday and Wednesday at Great Crossing.

The tournament begins Tuesday with top-seeded Western Hills taking on Frankfort at 6 p.m., followed by Great Crossing vs. Franklin County at 8 p.m.

