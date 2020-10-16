The 41st District volleyball tournament will be played next week at Western Hills.

The tournament begins Monday at 6 p.m. with top-seeded Great Crossing playing Frankfort. Western Hills, the No. 2 seed, plays Franklin County Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The winners of those two matches will meet in the championship match Thursday at 6 p.m.

Both teams in the championship match advance to the 11th Region Tournament.

