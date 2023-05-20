From left: Don Stosberg, Frankfort Parks Director Shawn Pickens, Dr. Gene Burch, Mike Sutton, Dean Matt, Kurt Lampke, and Frankfort Tourism Executive Director Robin Antenucci. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Two strangers blow into town in a Turbo Cessna 206H, carrying heavy bags, on a mission to show their dominance over the locals.
No, this isn’t the start of another tale from "The Bluegrass Conspiracy," where smugglers infiltrate the highest levels of local and state government. Instead, this is an attempt to set a Guinness World Record in one of the nation’s fastest-growing sports.
Dean Matt of Sarasota, Florida, and Kurt Lampke of Franklin, Indiana, arrived early Friday morning to challenge Frankfort’s own Dr. Gene Burch and Mike Sutton to a game of pickleball at East Frankfort Park.
To those unfamiliar with the sport, it is similar to tennis or badminton, but is played with solid, semi-rectangular paddles and a perforated plastic ball similar to a Wiffle ball. The sport has boomed in the last five years, with an estimated 36.5 million Americans participating in the sport according to the Association of Pickleball Professionals.
Frankfort was the first stop of three on Friday for Matt and Lampke, who had afternoon matches scheduled in Cincinnati and at The Greenbrier resort in Virginia as they continued Matt’s “48-48-48 Pickleball Challenge."
The challenge will see Matt and a series of teammates fly around the lower 48 states for 48 matches in a maximum of 48 days. However, the challenge is scheduled to end on Friday. Once completed, this trip will earn the teams a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records for having played the most pickleball matches in the most places in the shortest amount of time.
“These guys came to play,” Matt said after a quick warm-up game against Burch and Sutton. “We might have gotten in over our heads!”
Matt and Lampke ended up winning by one point, but not before expressing their appreciation for the hospitality of Frankfort, and lauding Frankfort Parks Director Shawn Pickens on the “fantastic” courts at East Frankfort Park.
