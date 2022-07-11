The Frankfort Country Club will host the 58th Capital Classic Invitational on Aug. 4.

The Capital Classic is one of the oldest women’s invitational golf tournaments in the Commonwealth of Kentucky and has attracted the top female amateurs in the state for the past 57 years. The Capital Classic Invitational has produced many great champions which include Anne Combs, Myra Van Hoose, Beth Curlin, Laurie Goodlett, Cynthia Powell, Abby Smith, Lizzie Loy and Sarah Black.  

The fee for the Capital Classic includes a practice round after 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 3. Then on Aug. 4 Capital Classic participants will have a continental breakfast, golf tournament with a luncheon and awards after the round.  

Please contact the Frankfort Country Club Pro Shop at 502-695-1403 for an entry application.

