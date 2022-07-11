Tom Musselman Jr. hits out of a sand trap on No. 13 at the Frankfort Country Club during the Daniel Boone Invitational in this 2019 State Journal file photo. Musselman, who has won the tournament three times, finished second.
Frankfort Country Club will host the 73rd Daniel Boone Invitational presented by WesBanco this weekend.
The tournament starts on Friday and ends Sunday. The first tee time on Friday is scheduled for 7:20 a.m. The first tee time on Saturday is scheduled for 7:30 a.m.
This tournament is one of the oldest 54-hole golf tournaments in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Each year it attracts some of the state's top amateur golfers.
The Daniel Boone Invitational has produced many great champions. This list includes Allen Hamilton, last year's champion, as well as other notable PGA Tour players that include Bobby Nichols, Gay Brewer, Jouett Brown and Dave Peege.
The tournament format is 54-hole individual stroke play. The field is pre-flighted into gold and blue divisions based on handicap, unless the participant declares to a higher division. After 36 holes, each division is divided into several flights to give everyone a chance to win their flight on Sunday.
There are 37 teams of four players competing in the Daniel Boone Invitational. Players selected their teams and tee times upon paying for their entry into the tournament.
Practice and tournament rounds include a green fee, a cart fee (for tournament rounds only) members of the Frankfort Country Club are also expected to use their personal carts if possible, live entertainment Friday and Saturday, dinner for a player and one guest on Saturday, crystal for flight winners, hole in one prizes all three days, grab-and-go breakfast, chance for more than $2,000 in merchandise in a drawing on Sunday and use of pool amenities for all participants and families.
The weekend also includes a spouse's tennis tournament. This tournament will be played on Saturday. The divisions for this tournament will be determined by the partner with the highest USTA rank. Non-USTA players will be assigned a rank by the Tennis Tournament Director.
